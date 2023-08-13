Who will be the new national coach after Roberto Mancini’s resignation? The earthquake on the blue bench comes a month from the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Who will replace Mancini at the helm of the national team to try not to miss the appointment at the 2024 European Championships, where Italy presents itself as reigning champion.

Eurobet – reports the Agimeg agency – has already opened the odds on the new coach of the Azzurri. At the moment two luxury ‘unemployed’ like Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte seem to be favourites. The odds to see them on the national team bench are 2.50 and 3.00 respectively.

Many former world champions follow. They range from Cannavaro, given at 8.00, to Filippo Inzaghi (10.00). passing through Gattuso (11.00) and De Rossi (15.00) up to Fabio Grosso (31.00) who took the decisive penalty in the final. Then many coaches in business. The odds are suggestive, all at 61.00, which see Ancelotti, Allegri, Sarri, Simone Inzaghi and Pioli on the blue bench.