“Looking at the story under discussion, what seems most surprising to me is that we arrive just a few weeks before two very important matches for the national team, with the resignation of coach Roberto Mancini”. This was stated by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

«In this regard, there are two main considerations to make: one does not know how to maintain relations with one’s collaborators, leading them to resign; there is a lack of legal instruments suitable for retaining them, determining compliance with the contracts signed also through the provision of specific penalties. And if the right choice falls on Spalletti, a great coach with 25 years of experience at a high level, who expressed the best football in Europe last season, offering him a salary of 3 million net for three years, there is no stopping faced with the assumption (paying on behalf of the coach) of one million gross per year to free him from his contractual obligation (commitment not only to Napoli but to all its millions of fans). All of this is inconsistent. It’s not a matter of money, but of principle.”

Meanwhile it emerges Roberto Mancini’s truth: he resigned over differences with the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. This is what the now former coach of the national team said in an interview with Il Messaggero, La Repubblica and Libero. «I did nothing to be slaughtered like this. I just resigned and said it was my choice – try to defend yourself -. I didn’t kill anyone, I just exercised my right to resign. Why so many attacks so violent on a personal level? I didn’t expect certain moral judgements.”

And he assures: «My resignation is not linked to an agreement that has already been reached. I tried several times to talk to Gravina and explain my reasons to him – reveals Mancini -. I explained to him that in recent months he had to give me peace of mind, he didn’t do it and I resigned ». Mancini accuses him of having taken away his closest collaborators. «Have you ever seen a federal president change the staff of a coach? Gravina has been wanting to revolutionize it for a year now.’ “He’s been thinking opposite things to me for some time now,” he adds. “At that point he should have sent me away.”

The resignations have nothing to do with the arrival of Buffon. «I knew that President Gravina would have chosen Gianluigi and it was the right solution after Vialli’s farewell. Nothing against him. All also invented the story of Bonucci». To those who accuse him of having betrayed the national team, he replies by saying: «That I have always been correct. That when I arrived in blue I gave up on more lucrative opportunities, I made a choice and it was the most important job of my life. I won a European Championship, it won’t be much but in the meantime we won it. If Gravina had wanted, she would have kept me. She didn’t do it.’

“Me a signal would have sufficed – he continues –, he didn’t give it to me. The truth is that she didn’t want me to stay, and that this situation had been going on for months. But Gravina will be remembered as the president who won the European Championship, not for the mistakes he made ». Removing the exemption clause from the contract in the event of failure to qualify for Euro 2024, explains the former coach, «could have been a signal. I had asked him to work quietly in recent months, that’s all, it’s clear that I would have left if things hadn’t gone well and we hadn’t been able to qualify». And in any case «I left the national team 25 days before the next match, not three».

On a possible future in Saudi Arabia, Mancini states that «what I am saying is independent of what could happen in the future and where I will go. Now I don’t want to think about anything», but «I’m ready to work where I don’t know, I have to be convinced by a project. Resigning from the role of coach does not mean stopping work. Life goes on, for me as for everyone. I will train, today or later. I don’t know today.”