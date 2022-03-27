After days of suffering, the coach seems to have resolved his doubts. The Wembley tale cannot end with the traumatic joke of Palermo
Today the national team flies to Turkey for the saddest match in our football history. While tomorrow many will compete for the last tickets for the Qatar World Cup, we will play in a friendly match against another trumpet. We had to be in Oporto in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, instead we will face Burak Yilmaz in Konya, a city touched at the time by the preaching of St. Paul. Amen.
