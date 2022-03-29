After the sensational elimination from the final phase in Qatar next November there will be no technical revolution. The coach is aiming for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada: “I’m young and I can still have fun on the Italian bench”

TURIN. The time for reflections in Roberto Mancini’s mind did not last long. Or, rather, he has always had a very specific dimension: lost a World Cup, another can be done. Thus, outside the trip to Qatar there is no room for any kind of technical revolution, but for a renewed relationship of trust between the national team and those who led it to retouch the top of Europe after more than fifty years from the first. time.

Mancini

