Message of encouragement from Enock for super Mario: the Italy coach has summoned him for the stage in Coverciano
Roberto Mancini has decided to convene, after three years from the last time, Mario Balotelli in the national team for the internship organized in Coverciano. The player has already said in the past that he would answer present in case of a call from the coach and will be happy to have been called by his former coach at Inter Milan and at City.
Even Enock, brother of the player and former gieffino, posted a message – among his Instagram Stories – dedicated to Super Mario. “I know how much you care about this shirt. Now show him how hungry you are,” he wrote above the photo of the player wearing the Italy shirt.
January 23, 2022 (change January 23, 2022 | 10:40)
