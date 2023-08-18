Mancini, will lead the “National Camel Team”. Here is the real reason behind the resignation

The story of Robert Mancini it is colored with the soft green hues of petrodollars. The coach of Italian national football team he had spoken of “personal reasons” to justify his resignation after winning the European championship at Wembley but failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Qatar. There was talk of a personal crisis due to the disappearance of his friend and collaborator Gianluca Viallsomeone had really begun to believe in it.

He had in fact written on Instagram: “The resignation is my personal choice, thank you Gravina for the trust: it was an honor”. But with the passing of the days the usual truth emerged. The national Robertino was interested in the sghei, other than existential crises and mystical disturbances or moral hesitations.

The question was of a very different nature and we had said it right away: “The national Robertino is in mystical anguish or – what is more probable – he has sensed some Saudi east wind and has given up everything by mail, rigorously certified”. Here the complete article.

