Mancini scores the first. Costa Rica-Saudi Arabia 3-1

Roberto Mancini’s adventure as Saudi Arabia’s new coach begins with a defeat. Announced last August 27, two weeks after his surprising resignation as Italy’s coach, Mancio made his debut in the friendly played at St. James’ Park in Newcastle – semi-deserted stadium – where the Green Falcons have been beaten 3-1 by Costa Rica.

Two photocopied goals sink Mancini’s new team: free kick from the right and a winning shot into the area, first by Calvo in the 12th minute and then by Ugalde at the far post in the 32nd minute.



Saudi Arabia 1-3 Costa Rica, Roberto Mancini starts his reign as Saudi Arabia coach with a defeat. Some poor defending & inexperienced goalkeeping made the difference. Salem AlDawsari was impressive as always. Keylor Navas made some big saves. Goals 👇pic.twitter.com/g7N5B7MnK8 — Mohamed El Gharbawy (@Gharbawy) September 8, 2023



At the end of the half the former Real Keylor Navas was the protagonist with three important saves that denied the Saudis the goal that could have reopened the match. In the second half the Ticos did better but in the 67th minute Navas, with the help of the crossbar, saved from Al Dawsari, then on the following corner the Green Falcons finally passed through Al Bulayhi.

In the 89th minute, however, the Saudi defense lost the ball on the edge of the area and Leal, with a great diagonal, he decides the game. Mancini will return to the bench on Tuesday, for another test this time against South Koreawhile Saudi Arabia will face Mali next month.

In November, however, the world qualifiers will start with the Green Falcons expected to play between Cambodia and Pakistan, before facing Jordan.

