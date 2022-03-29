The coach: “It wasn’t easy after going under like this, the young players were good showing play and pride”
Roberto Mancini tries to forget the bad night in Palermo with Macedonia and talks about the good things seen in Turkey where the Azzurri won 3-2. “Even when unfortunately there are negative situations you have to do things right, I am happy for the young people who did well. It was nice to see the reaction after taking that goal, we were good at staying calm, playing and scoring goals. . We grew up after the first quarter of an hour, it wasn’t even easy because they were playing together for the first time. “
BUT MACEDONIA …
–
“Raspadori? The match – continues Mancini – wasn’t worth much, but they were all good. I saw the right reaction from a team that didn’t know much about each other. Regrets? Those will always be there, at least until next December … “.
March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 22:52)
