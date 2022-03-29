Roberto Mancini tries to forget the bad night in Palermo with Macedonia and talks about the good things seen in Turkey where the Azzurri won 3-2. “Even when unfortunately there are negative situations you have to do things right, I am happy for the young people who did well. It was nice to see the reaction after taking that goal, we were good at staying calm, playing and scoring goals. . We grew up after the first quarter of an hour, it wasn’t even easy because they were playing together for the first time. “