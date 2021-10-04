The blue coach is ready for a new challenge with Spain: “At the European Championship it was the team that put us in the most difficulties. And there is not only one way to win.”

The emotions of a fantastic European victory are still fresh, but for Roberto Mancini it is already time to look forward. Building on the lessons learned in the summer, as Spain awaits us in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday. “It was the opponent who put us in the most difficulties at Euro 2020 – explains the blue coach in an interview with the Uefa website -. They are a strong team, with good players. It will be a good match. They are good at dribbling,” while we didn’t have time to reach their levels, but this time it will be different “.

Chemistry lesson – Italy-Spain will be staged in a temple of football like the Meazza: “San Siro is usually full when the National team plays – continues Mancini -. It would be fantastic to win the Nations League immediately after the European Championship and qualify in advance for the World Cup. but it won’t be easy “. Then the mind returns to the magical nights of Euro 2020: “It was fantastic because we made so many people happy, young and old. It was a party for everyone, perhaps because of the period we are experiencing. The fans were enthusiastic and we play. to entertain people. The best things about the European Championship? Probably the relationship that has been created in the team. The group worked together for 50 days and it is not easy. They were hard and tiring days, but there were no problems . Chemistry and affection are not easy to obtain. “

Gigio and Fede – Il Mancio then commented on the moment of two sparkling talents of his national team: “Donnarumma started playing at a very young age. He has great qualities. He improves year after year and wants to be considered the best goalkeeper in the world, having him at Euro 2020 was a fortune. – he says of Gigio, before moving on to Chiesa: “I think Federico can grow further, he is improving under various aspects. He has good athletic and technical skills. He has to grow mentally and find stability “.

Perception – What matters most in this Italy, however, is the attitude. Mancini explains it: “Every game is full of difficulties. When we play against weaker teams, it is difficult because they defend themselves. But there is not only one way to win. It is not just about playing well. Of course, if we manage to win. playing well and giving a show, it’s even better. The perception of Italy has changed, but we can’t forget that Italy has won four World Cups. We are the European champions and we have an important history “.

