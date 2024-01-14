Mancini, 'sorry to resign as coach, I was fine in the national team'

“Do I blame myself for resigning as coach? No. I was very sorry because I felt great, I felt great, I would have continued for another 10 years”, explains the former Italy coach (with whom he won Euro 2022), Roberto Mancini, on 'Che Tempo che fa' by Fabio Fazio broadcast on Nove. His new life in Arabia? “I feel good, I have to work hard”, adds the current coach of the Saudi national team.

Mancini: “I have always dreamed of coaching Sampdoria”

Roberto Mancini focuses on his future and the possibility of one day returning to Sampdoria as coach: “Coming back has remained my dream since the day I left, 15 years is a lifetime. I would love it. We were a team of friends and we have remained so, even if we see each other very little.”

Mancini, 'Vialli is always with me'

“With Gianluca we lived wonderful years together when we were young. We played and we won. I always feel him here with me, it's as if he never left. For me he is still here”, explains the former Italian coach Roberto Manciniin his interview with 'Che Tempo che fa' on Nove, just over a year after the death of Gianluca Vialli. “We smiled a lot, we had a lot of fun. Our best years”, adds the current Saudi Arabia coach.

Mancini talks about the first meeting with Gianluca Vialli and the hug after the Euro 2020 victory with Italy at Wembley

The European champion coach – presenting the book 'The important things' by Gianluca Vialli – he then talks about his first meeting with his twin brother who scored the goal “which took place on a train to Coverciano. I told him to come to Sampdoria because we were a young team with a great president . Hug with Vialli at Wembley after the European title? Fate brought us back there 30 years later (Sampdoria lost the Champions Cup final against Barcelona: 1-0 goal by Koeman, ed.) and we cried again.”

The Vialli.Mancini hug after Italy's victory at Euro 2020

against England at Wembley (IPA photo)



