Mancini’s mother ‘never got over Vialli’s death’

“I didn’t know anything about the resignation. I learned it from my cousin. I was surprised too”. So the mother of Roberto Mancini, Marianna Puolo, regarding his son’s decision to leave the national team bench. “We never talk about his work with Roberto – continues Mancini’s mother to the ‘Quotidiano Nazionale’ -. Our relationship has always been like this. We only care that he is well. He is a very honest and generous person. Roberto is a good person, with a big heart. He never really got over the death of Gianluca Vialli. He was very close to him.”



Mancini, governor of Marche: he remains our testimonial

“Roberto Mancini remains the testimonial of the Marches”: assured the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli, in an interview with Corriere Adriatico the day after the blue coach’s resignation. “Not only because he has a contract with us until 2025, but above all because he remains the most famous sportsman from the Marches in the world, together with Valentino Rossi”, added Acquaroli who said he was “regretful” of a decision that he still respect. “I don’t know where he will go to train, however if his choice were to go to England, France or Saudi Arabia, the function of Mancini as testimonial of the Marche region would even be exalted”, observed the president of the region, “since the tourism promotion that we are making grow is to bring tourists from abroad to the Marches, Mancini is the perfect testimonial”.

See also Possible breakthrough in investigation of mother Rosleny (28) shot dead, suspect arrested Read also



Spalletti pole National, but there is grain Naples. Mancini: 40 million from Arabia

Abodi, Mancini was at the center of the new programs

“Only time will tell if it was good or bad.” He says it in an interview with Il Giornale, il sports minister Andrea Abodi, commenting on the resignation of Roberto Mancini as coach of the national football team. “The resignation via pec – he explains – is an important and delicate gesture. The choices must be respected, but they must be contextualised, because otherwise everything is relative. It is not my role to say why Mancini is no longer Italy’s coach”. The minister then adds: “One month before the important matches for the European qualifiers, there is a need to take remedial measures, and quickly. It is important not only for the national team but for the whole movement to qualify for the next European Championships”. The minister points out: “Programs had just been launched, Mancini had expanded his influence over all the national teams, evidently there were plans. That a week later everything goes to the air can not be normal.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

