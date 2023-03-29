Italy, Tottenham on the national coach Mancini

Alarm Italy? The Premier League sirens are sounding for Robert Mancini? According to Repubblica, the love between the technical commissioner (disappointed after the win against Malta on Sunday following last Thursday’s ugly home defeat against England, here the report cards of the black night at Maradona Stadium) and the national team could end. According to these rumors, on the trail of theformer coach of Inter and Manchester City there would also be Tottenham who would have put his name on the post Antonio Conte list.

Mancini-Tottenham, Spurs and PSG sirens at the window

The Spurs have temporarily entrusted to Cristian Stellinibut they look around for the future and look for a top mister. The financial resources are high and with them the possibility of coaching one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

Also watch out for PSGwhich next year may not confirm Christophe Galtier after the flop in the Champions League (second place in the group behind Benfica, which cost the pairing in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich who eliminated Mbappè and his companions). The agreement between the FIGC and Mancini runs until 2026 (i.e. Euro 2024 and then the World Cup which will be played between the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026), therefore in the event of offers to the coach, it will be up to the president of the FIGC to decide whether to release him or not.

Subscribe to the newsletter

