“I started talking to the Federation in mid-August”. Thus Roberto Mancini, officially presented today as coach of Saudi Arabia, wanted to clarify the timing of his arrival in the Arab country, confirming that he had started talks with the Saudi federation only after his resignation as coach, which arrived on 13 August. “Some of my assistants didn’t know about this situation and right now they have to resolve their position with Italy. For the moment we are here with some, then the others will join us. We have enough time to do everything. We are sure that if we work well and hard we can achieve results”.

On expectations Mancini then added: “I’m not a magician but what I can tell all the fans is that we will work hard because we want to win something important also with Saudi Arabia. I think we have some good talents, the previous coach did a great job and I’m sure the players will try to improve further.”

And the arrival of so many big names in the local league, from Ronaldo to Neymar, from Benzema to Manè, can only be a good thing: “All these stars can improve Saudi players, the same happened in Italy many years ago, when the greats foreign players came to us. We have enough time ahead to choose the players to call, we are confident. Our goal is to try and win an Asian Cup that hasn’t been around for 27 years. We have 4 months ahead, with 4 friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers, then another 20 days to prepare. There are many top teams in Asia like Japan, Australia, Korea, but we will go there to win.”