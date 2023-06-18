Italy finished the Nations League in third place with a good 3-2 victory over the Netherlands. Satisfied with coach Roberto Mancini: “The indications are all good. We did very well in the first half, we dropped off in the second half because everyone was really tired. We saw interesting game solutions, Chiesa and Zaniolo as wingers in the second half, while in the first we were lighter and fast. It was important to win, also looking to the future. I’m also thinking of who scored the goals, Dimarco, Frattesi Chiesa…”. Finally, a judgment on the novice Buongiorno. “He was very good. It wasn’t easy for him, also because he was used to a different type of defence