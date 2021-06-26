“We deservedly won it, thanks to the changes that entered the field with the right mentality”

A game of great suffering. It can also be seen on the face of coach Roberto Mancini, on Rai’s microphones after the final whistle: “We took it home because we deserved it. Sooner or later we had to get the goal, it fits. In the first half we could have scored a couple of goals, then in the second half there was a bit of physical decline, the pitch was heavy. We won it thanks to the players who entered with the right mentality and solved it, whoever left had given everything. We needed fresh people, Chiesa and Pessina were very good, but everyone, even those who joined later. I knew it would be the most difficult match, perhaps even more than the next one in the quarterfinals ”.

towards the quarters – “It can do us good to have played a match like this, even if we have had opportunities. Then it happens that it can get bad, but we really wanted it, playing well ”continues Mancini. who is then asked about the embrace with Vialli and the unfinished business with Wembley, where the two former Dorians have something to recover, with reference to the Champions Cup final lost against Barcelona in 1992: “It is still long, there are no three to get it back … ”smiles Mancio. Then he closes on the next opponent: “Belgium or Portugal? They are two extraordinary teams, it is difficult to say which of the two is more difficult to face ”.

June 26, 2021

