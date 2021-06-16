The analysis of the Azzurri coach: “It was a very hard game, at the beginning we suffered but in the end it was a deserved victory. No calculations with Wales.”
Two games and two victories, football-entertainment, qualification for the second round with one round to spare: Roberto Mancini has more than one reason to be satisfied. And at the end of the game, after the 3-0 against Switzerland, he doesn’t hide it: “It was a very hard match, we knew that. But in the end it is a deserved victory. We took it home thinking we wanted to win it at all costs.” . Then the analysis of the match with the Swiss. “Switzerland are a strong team, the first few minutes we were in trouble then we went to get them high and we forced them to make mistakes. We could have scored earlier. But it was not easy, it was the second game in a few days, the boys spent a lot. To whom do I dedicate the victory? To all the people who suffer, even at this moment “.
Chiellini and Wales
The only drawback is Chiellini’s injury. “Let’s hope it’s nothing serious, we’ll see tomorrow”. The last match will be against Wales. The Italian coach, on Rai microphones, warned: “We will not do any calculations, we must play to win the next match”. More generally, Mancini comments on the national team’s journey to the European Championship as follows: “The luck I had is to have had good players. I try to explain my thoughts to them. Then we are all together and so far they have all been very good. Second. but this team has room for improvement. Many young players are young, have not yet played the European Cups and have a lot of room for improvement. There are national teams that are ahead of us in their growth work: but in football anything can happen “.
