Two games and two victories, football-entertainment, qualification for the second round with one round to spare: Roberto Mancini has more than one reason to be satisfied. And at the end of the game, after the 3-0 against Switzerland, he doesn’t hide it: “It was a very hard match, we knew that. But in the end it is a deserved victory. We took it home thinking we wanted to win it at all costs.” . Then the analysis of the match with the Swiss. “Switzerland are a strong team, the first few minutes we were in trouble then we went to get them high and we forced them to make mistakes. We could have scored earlier. But it was not easy, it was the second game in a few days, the boys spent a lot. To whom do I dedicate the victory? To all the people who suffer, even at this moment “.