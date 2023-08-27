Roberto Mancini will be the new coach of Saudi Arabia. The Gazzetta dello Sport website reveals it. Tomorrow’s presentation event in Riyadh will begin at 17 local time, 16 Italian time, with federal president Yasser Al Misehal presenting the new coach of the Saudi national football team. The salary would be around 25 million euros. Mancini had resigned as coach of the Italian national team on 13 August.

