Nations League semi-final: an important milestone that could mean the final at home, at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, immediately after the conquest of a European historian. “It would be very important to confirm ourselves” said the Italy coach yesterday, who today confirmed and relaunched: “We want to beat Spain – he said on the eve of the match against Luis Enrique -. The goal is always to win, it will depend on us. The Spain coach is right: sooner or later we will lose, but we would like to go on like this until December 2022 forwarded … ”. On the possibility of playing without a real striker: “We have some problems, we miss the two European center-forward who are at home due to physical problems. But we have Kean, Raspadori, and then many offensive players. We will see what the best solution will be ”.