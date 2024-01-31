Mancini and Saudi Arabia out in the Asian Cup against Klinsmann's South Korea

Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia were eliminated from the Asian Cup after an unfortunate match against South Korea. Jurgen Klinsmann's team won on penalties – qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition – but had found the equalizer which saved them in the 99th minute of normal time.

Mancini leaves the pitch before the decisive penalty in Saudi Arabia-South Korea. “I thought it was over, I apologize”

The former Italian national team coach left the pitch before the opponents took the fourth and decisive penalty. A gesture that sparked controversy, even if Mancio clarified in the press conference: “I apologize for leaving before the end, I thought the match was already over.”

Robert Mancini: 'I apologize for leaving before the end. I thought the match was over.' #AsianCup2023 #KSAvKOR pic.twitter.com/po0zuRhEe1 — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) January 30, 2024

“I didn't want to disrespect anyone – added Mancini – I want to say thanks to all my players for what they did. They are improving a lot. I'm very happy and I'm very sad. Sad because we were eliminated, but at the same time happy because we improved a lot. We worked together for a month and that was really important. Now we are a team, even if it is clear that we still have to improve.”

However, the president of the Saudi federation commented: “Mancini's early exit from the field is unacceptable – the words of Yasser Al Meshal – In any case he spoke to the players in the locker room thanking them for what they did in this Asian Cup.”