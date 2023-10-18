Roberto Mancini, Saudi Arabia defeated against Mali: 3 knockouts in 4 games

Roberto Mancini’s adventure as Saudi Arabia coach didn’t start very well: three defeats in four games for the former Italy coach. And the last one was quite tough: 3-1 against Mali (Doumbia’s goals, Traore’s second, then Al Dawsari’s goal to shorten the score before Sinayoko’s final 3-1) in the match played in Portimao in Portugal. A stop that does not create problems, being a friendly match, but which confirms the negative trend after the match small breath of fresh air last Friday in the last-gasp draw against Nigeria (2-2 with the goal that avoided defeat in the 10th minute of injury time in the match that saw the injury of Napoli star Viktor Osimhen).

Roberto Mancini made his debut as Saudi Arabia’s coach on 8 September in the 3-1 defeat against Costa Rica. Four days another misstep: 1-0 against South Korea. So, as we said, the ray of light in the 2-2 draw against Nigeria and now the misstep in the match against Mali.

Mancini and Saudi Arabia, dream of the 2024 Asian Cup

And to think that just under a year ago these days (it was November 22nd) Saudi Arabia, led by technical commissioner Hervé Renard, celebrated the victory (2-1, Al Dawsari the hero of the match) in their World Cup debut in Qatar against none other than Lionel Messi’s Argentina then world champion (subsequently came the knockouts against Poland 2-0 and Mexico 2-1 which resulted in elimination from the group).

For Roberto Mancini there will therefore be work to be done on the team, in view of the most important event, that of the Asian Cup in January 2024 with its Saudi Arabia in the group with Oman, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand. Objective: win the continental title at the helm of the “Sons of the Desert”.

