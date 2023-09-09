If five years ago Roberto Mancini made his debut with a smile on the bench of the Italian national team by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, this time for the former blue coach it is a debut to forget. In an already tense climate, inside a deserted St James’ Park and stormed outside by activists of the Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing association for the protection of civil rights against the Riyadh government, Costa Rica wins 3-1 the friendly. A success that the Costa Ricans, coached by ex Inter Nelson Vivas, found thanks to the greater cynicism of the goal sills. Mancini’s team dominates in ball possession, demonstrating the new identity given by the new coach, but at the same time fails in the last pass, as well as making water in defence. Costa Rica, for its part, is much more physical and lethal on dead balls. He demonstrates it in the first two goals, which arrived in just over half an hour, first in the 12th minute with Calvo, then in the 32nd minute with Ugalde. In the midst of a lot of smoke and little roast from the Arabs, who grind the game without finding the centre-forward, somewhat the same problem that the coach has always had in managing his blues.