Tomorrow afternoon Roberto Mancini will be presented as the new coach of the Green Falcons, the Saudi Arabian national team. The event was set for 5pm local time, 4pm in Italy. It will not be at the headquarters of Saff, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, but at a hotel in the Saudi capital. Mancini will be presented by the federal president, Yasser Al Misehal.

The former Azzurri coach, who resigned two Sundays ago, will sign a contract until 2027, the year in which, in January, Saudi Arabia will organize the Asian Cup for the first time in history, a competition they have not won since 1996 and which he will try to conquer as early as next January in Doha, Qatar. Mancini will receive a salary of around 25 million a year, he is tax-free. And he will make his debut on 8 September in Newcastle against Costa Rica, leading the Green Falcons again on the 12th, again in the team’s stadium owned by the Saudi Pif, against South Korea. Then in November the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup start: Saudi is in a group with Jordan, Tajikistan and the winner of the playoff between Cambodia and Pakistan. Go ahead with the first two, then there are two more qualifying phases. The composition of the staff is still uncertain.