Roberto Mancini covered in gold by the Saudis. Here’s how much he will earn to coach Saudi Arabia

Robert Mancini is the new manager ofSaudi Arabia. The former technician of National it didn’t take him long to find a job after his resignation following the dispute with the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina. It will be officially presented today at riad. Mancini will begin his new adventure starting from September. As regards the contract, the agreement with the Saudi Football Federation would have a duration of two and a half years, i.e. at least until the 2026 World Cup which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For his new role Mancini will receive one salary of 50 million euros netwith the possibility Of go up to 60 thanks to bonuses linked to the next Asian Cup, the World Cup and the Fifa ranking. According to what was revealed by the Gazzetta dello Sport in recent days, the former coach of the Azzurri will take with him to Riyadh a large part of Coverciano’s technical staff. As announced by the Federcalcio Luciano will instead be coaching the Italian national team, and therefore taking Mancini’s place. Spalletti.

“After done history in Europe it’s time to make history in Saudi Arabia”. These are the first words of Roberto Mancini as the new coach of the Riyadh national team. In a video posted on Twitter-X, the Saudi team formalizes the beginning of the new adventure of the former coach of the Azzurri, described as “a born winner, a creator of history, a legend of the game“. And in the film, after visual and audio references to the best Italian tradition (not just football), Mancini himself appears like a star. Who with a wide smile assures that he be ready to write history in the Gulf.

