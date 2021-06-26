London (Reuters)

Italy coach Roberto Mancini urged his players to perform at Wembley, “the kiss of football in the world”, when they meet Austria in the last 16 of the European Championship in London on Saturday.

Italy won the approval of experts and fans of the game in the group stage, by winning its three matches without conceding any goal, to top the first group and extend its unbeaten record to 30 matches in all competitions.

She will face Austria, who finished second in Group C, and experts recommend Italy to reach the quarter-finals and play Portugal or Belgium in Munich, but it will be her first match in the tournament outside Rome.

“We always enjoy playing at Wembley, some players have never had the opportunity to play in this stadium,” Mancini told a news conference.

He added: “Everyone wants to be a party to a meeting on this stadium, the players should feel happy to be at Wembley and play in the kiss of football in the world, you must be worthy of this situation and give a great performance and I hope this happens tomorrow, I trust in my team.”

Mancini has already used 25 of the 26 players in his squad for the current tournament, and Italy won everyone’s approval in their 1-0 win over Wales in the final group stage match, although the coach made eight changes to his starting lineup.

Mancini said: “I had a headache choosing the squad because everyone played very well, I made these changes against Wales and also in the previous two games, when I brought in substitute players.