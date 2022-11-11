No World Cup for the Azzurri, who will have to settle for two friendlies against second-tier teams, also absent in Qatar, or Albania (it will be played on Wednesday 16 November, at 8.45 pm in Tirana and will be the 400th match in the history of the national team) and Austria (Sunday 20 November, 8.45 pm in Vienna). Two tests for coach Roberto Mancini in view of the official commitments of 2023, which will start in March with the qualifications for the 2024 European Championships, and then continue in June with the Nations League Final Four in the Netherlands.