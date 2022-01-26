The national team coach will lead the stage that will see the return of the attacker who plays in Turkey today: “I wanted to see him live, see how he is physically”

«Balotelli the card of despair? If it’s like the one before the European Championships, that’s fine, when we’re desperate we give our best, but that’s not the situation ». This was stated by Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, in the press conference on the occasion of the internship of the national team in Coverciano.

«I thank the availability of the clubs that have given us players, it was not a FIFA date. Mario’s summoning? Given the defections in the months of October and November, I think it was right to evaluate many situations, Mario’s was one of these – he explained – They are two training sessions and a match, we will work on our things, we will try different tactical situations that can come in handy. They are not many days, but I thought perhaps it was right to evaluate players who have not come to us for a long time or have been injured. The door to the national team is always open to everyone for those who are still old, if there are players who can help us we are happy ».

In March there will be the play-offs to go to the World Cup in Qatar, an inside or outside that no one would have expected to have to experience last summer. On the 24th there is the match against Macedonia and two days later – in case of victory – the match of desperation between the Azzurri and the winner of Portugal-Turkey. Anything but a walk. The coach is looking for the way to bring Italy to the tournament, and so Balotelli is back in the blue: “On a technical level – continued the coach – Mario has always been good, you have to see how he is physically, we lost him a some view, seeing it live can be useful. A player must know how to integrate an already built group that has worked very well, this becomes fundamental for us. This is not just the case with Mario. I believe that two training sessions, even if they are not many, can be used to have an evaluation ». “What did you promise me?” Absolutely nothing… – Mancini smiles – he promised me some money. He was called like the others. We are curious to see it again after a long time. He must be evaluated in training and seen live. He does not have to promise me anything, he is happy to be here like others and I will evaluate these days ».

