The new coach of Saudi Arabia defeated again. A goal by Cho Gue-sung, Midtjylland striker, decides in the 32nd minute of the first half

Matteo Briolini

Roberto Mancini’s departure as Saudi Arabia’s new coach is slow to say the least.

After Friday’s defeat against Costa Rica (3-1 for the Central Americans) came another knockout, the sixth in a row for the Saudi national team, this time at the hands of the Asians coached by Klinsmann.

the changes are not enough — Mancini confirms eight players out of eleven from the match against Costa Rica.

Changes in goal, with Al Owais replacing Al Aqidi, in midfield, from the 1st minute Al Dawsari replacing Al Hazzazi, e in attack, with Al Alhammdan preferred to Albrikan. The formation does not change, which remains 4-3-3. What changed the balance of the match was the goal, after just over half an hour, by Cho Gue-sung, striker of the Danish club Midtjylland, who did well to exploit a rebound and head in the ball.

Korea is better — Although ball possession rewards Mancini’s men, with 53%, the Saudis create little and shoot just 2 times on target, against the opponents’ 9 attempts. They are only friendly, for goodness sake, but it is clear that the Mancini era in Saudi Arabia started off on the wrong foot and it is necessary to reverse course as soon as possible.