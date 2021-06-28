The national team is a wicker basket: intertwined friendships that have given it a shape and a soul. It is the Italy of hugs, which exploded after Covid which forced us to greet each other with our elbows. The one between Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli was the most beautiful embrace of the night: one in front of the other, with clenched fists and mouths wide open with joy. Stackable to the thousand of the past, with the Sampdoria shirt on. Friends, twins. In the center of Wembley, 29 years late.