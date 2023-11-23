Solidarity and romance. Roberto Mancini and his companions bought back at auction the 1966 Cadillac Eldorado that had belonged to Gianluca Vialli, the champion who passed away on January 6th at the age of 58. The car to which the Sampd’oro striker was very attached was purchased in 1991, after the scudetto.

In October, the former Sampdoria player’s family decided to auction it in Turin, at the Sant’Agostino auction house, to raise funds to donate to the Vialli-Mauro Foundation. But buying it back, as revealed by Roberto Mancini in a video published on social media by Ivano Bonetti, was his former companions.

“We managed to win Luca’s car – said the Saudi Arabia coach – we are happy, it is a great memory for us. We wanted him to stay with us, he reminds us of the beautiful and indelible years for all of us. Being able to keep it is very important: it reminds us of our little brother Luca who protects us all from heaven. A kiss and always go Samp!”