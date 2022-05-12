The coach at the Miracoli FC field, on the outskirts of Rome: “We must learn to accept defeats, they are part of sport. Racism? Unfortunately, there are unintelligent people, it is necessary to teach the right values ​​already at school”

An afternoon with the guys from Miracoli Fc, in Corviale, on the outskirts of Rome, amidst unexpected questions and some football shots on the Campo dei Miracoli. Roberto Mancini wanted to be present in this very special football school, which combines the competitive spirit with the methodology of CalcioSociale, with programs that go beyond technique and tactics. There has been talk of a little bit of everything, from racism to “worldwide” disappointment.

The racism – “I hope today’s boys are better than us – said the blue coach in response to a Nigerian boy, Dennis, who told of having suffered racist insults – unfortunately the world is also made up of people who are not very intelligent, you have to be strong and start to transmit the right values ​​from the earliest years of school “. See also Fifa Awards: Gigio, Bonucci and Jorginho in the Best 11. Mancini beaten by Tuchel

Painful defeats – They ask him how he took the elimination from the tournament in Qatar: “Bad badly … But there is also this in sport, you do everything right and you lose. I am still enduring it very badly, but we have to start again. made up of victories and defeats, remember that “.

National luck – There are also those who ask him who his favorite player is, Mancio glosses over: “All I’ve had and have.” And sitting on such an important bench: “Coaching the national team of your country is particularly beautiful, being able to win is even more beautiful and I have had this luck”. A little boy takes the floor only to say: “You are a champion both on and off the field, I tell you with all my heart”. Mancini falters. Then, far from the little ones, he says: “When you come to a place like this you are necessarily excited …”. See also Mancini: "Playoffs? I trust the boys. But we didn't have to get this far ..."

