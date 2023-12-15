The dream ending to Ferguson's last campaign on the Old Trafford bench was one last European trophy to save. However, that faltering ambition was extinguished with a controversial round of 16 defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a former United player who viewed Ferguson as a father figure, dealt the final blow, but referee Cuneyt Cakir was widely blamed for showing Nani a soft red card.

Ferguson was so outraged that he did not speak to the press. José Mourinho, his victorious counterpart, found time to say: “The best team lost.”

United entered the final week of the first phase as group winners, before traveling to Turkey to face Fenerbahçe, a team they had beaten 6-2 at Old Trafford six weeks earlier.

However, a hat trick from Tuncay (United's second in the competition) relegated Ferguson's team to second place, behind Lyon, and set them up for a threatening round of 16 tie against AC Milan. Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded team would reach the final that year and were comfortably superior in each tie, both of which ended 1-0 in favor of the Italians.

Each round of Man Utd's 2021/22 Champions League group stage mimicked a lame Roy of the Rovers plot conjured by Ronaldo's mind. The Portuguese striker scored six goals, four of them in the last 12 minutes of games, and achieved three wins and a draw for United.

However, there was no room left in the comic for the elimination rounds. When United lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atlético Madrid, Ronaldo had to walk through the bowels of the Spanish stadium reminding anyone who would listen how many Champions League trophies he had won (five) compared to the capital club (zero).

Mourinho claimed United's second-place finish in the Premier League in 2018 was the “greatest achievement” of his trophy-laden managerial career, but even the master manipulator struggled to put a positive spin on his team's poor showing in Europe. .

After finishing first in a weak group with Basel, CSKA Moscow and Benfica, United put up a pair of insipid displays in the round of 16 against Sevilla. In Spain they drew goalless, and at Old Trafford they lost 2-1. When asked what must change for his team to improve, Mourinho simply said: “Everything.”

Welcome to Hell. Galatasaray, 1993. pic.twitter.com/RSozSe9SSh — Old Footy Pics (@old_footy_pics) September 2, 2020

United's first participation in Europe's top club competition since 1968 ended after four games. Before the group stage was introduced into the format, United bowed out in the second round on away goals after failing to score against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The English champions were greeted with banners welcoming them to hell. Amid a torrent of insults, flares and flying bricks, Ferguson lamented “as much hostility and harassment as I have ever encountered on a football expedition.”

“Are you serious?” Ferguson asked in amazement. The Manchester United manager had been asked why the Premier League's top clubs were struggling in Europe that season. “We are not fighting,” Ferguson snapped before abruptly leaving the press conference.

United was not taking off either. The club's only defeat in the group stage proved decisive, as a shock away defeat to Basel on the final day condemned Ferguson to a rare group stage exit, the club's third in 17 years.

Despite dominating the Premier League, United suffered in Europe in the early 1990s. Partly due to the limitation of non-British players – only three foreigners were allowed, including Irishmen Denis Irwin and Roy Keane. , in each match- and the quality on the continent.

Both factors contributed to United's 4-0 rout at Barcelona's Camp Nou in 1994. “They demolished us,” Paul Parker admitted. “Barcelona gave us a beating,” Keane said of what remains the club's biggest European defeat. Ferguson could not hide his frustration at “a humiliating experience.”

Chants of “Attack, attack, attack” plagued Louis van Gaal's tenure, but may have been better replaced by calls for defense in the club's final group game.

A calamitous 3-2 defeat against Wolfsburg in Germany ended United's Champions League campaign before Christmas. The disastrous tour of Europe began with a shock away defeat to PSV in which Luke Shaw suffered the broken leg that derailed the first three years of the left-back's career at the club.

A total of just 2,110 people collectively attended United's Champions League matches during the COVID-ruined 2020/21 campaign. Although most missed the high points of the victory over Paris Saint-Germain in France and the five-goal thrashing of RB Leipzig, they were also spared the calamitous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The image of Demba Ba charging unopposed into an empty United pitch, opening the scoring for Basaksehir with a slow-motion breakaway from a defensive corner, will long live in the memory of any witness, wherever they witnessed the chaos.

Two late goals against Leipzig on the final day papered over the difference in class between United and their rival, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team still bowed out of the competition with a 3-2 defeat.

Not since a fan unfurled a “Ta Ra Fergie” banner in 1989 has Ferguson's position at the helm of United seemed as untenable as it did in the winter of 2005.

United were coming off a consecutive third-place finish in the league and had sunk to last place in their Champions League group, below Villarreal, Benfica and Lille. Ferguson's team had only been able to score three goals in the competition, fewer than 12 individual players that year, including Werder Bremen midfielder Johan Micoud.

To rub salt into the open wound, the defeat that decided United's fate came against Benfica, the same rival that Busby's legendary team had defeated to win the club's first European Cup.

Erik ten Hag's mission upon his appointment in the summer of 2022 was to rid Manchester United of toxicity in and around the club and raise standards back to semi-acceptable levels to begin with.

But after a promising first year in charge, Ten Hag was the man in the dugout for a miserable 2023/24 Champions League campaign. Four defeats in six games, plagued by countless individual errors, meant that the Red Devils were left out of Europe by finishing last in Group A.

The only victory was at home against Copenhagen, but the humiliating defeat in the Danish capital was one of the many low points for a United team that conceded a record 15 goals in its six games.

Despite everything, Ten Hag insisted that he regretted “nothing” about how things had gone, but instead proclaimed that his players should use the experience as fuel to do better.