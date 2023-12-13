Yesterday marked a dark milestone in Manchester United's rich history, as the club certified its worst UEFA Champions League group stage elimination. This unexpected setback leaves fans dismayed and raises questions about the team's direction. Today on 90min we want to leave you with the worst performances by Manchester United in European competition:
The Mancunian team fell into the Champions League at the first opportunity after having fallen into a very simple group. They finished last in the group with six points, after achieving one victory, three draws and two losses against Benfica, Villarreal and Lille.
Six months after reaching the Champions League final against Barcelona, they were eliminated in a group stage in which they had to face Benfica, a recurring team in this article, Basel and Otelul Galati. They only managed to beat the Romanians.
Manchester United fell into one of the simplest groups in memory. PSV, Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow were the three rivals that the team from the west of England had to face. With only eight points in six games after two wins, two draws and two losses, scoring seven goals for and seven against, they were relegated to the UEFA Europa League after finishing in third position only ahead of the Russian team.
Last year, Manchester United eliminated Barça in the first round of the Europa League, and although it is a minor tournament, everything pointed to Ten Hag's team reaching at least the final. Nothing is further from reality. In the quarterfinals they tied at home against Sevilla, and on the visit to Sánchez Pizjuán they lost a resounding 3-0.
When the groups were finished being drawn, everything pointed to Bayern Munich and Manchester United leading the consumer simplicity group. Finally Copenhagen and Galatasaray have finished ahead of the English team in the standings, leading to one of the biggest ridiculous performances by Manchester United in European competition throughout history.
