While most of the world’s competitions are on hold, clubs are holding friendly matches to stay in shape. Because of it, the Manchester Utd of England will clash against another colossus of the world, Real Madrid of Spain, next Wednesday, July 26, at the NRG Stadiumof Houston, in the Champions Tour 2023.
The Red Devilsled by the Dutch Erik Tenhagcontinue working on their project for the following season and, after securing the hiring of the Cameroonian André Onana As their starting goalkeeper, he now seeks to reinforce the goal with a quality substitute. Among the candidates, the name of the Turk has emerged Altay Bayindirgoalkeeper of fenerbahcewho has caught the attention of the club.
In addition to this, the table of Old Trafford He has won three friendlies in a row, the last being against Arsenal last Sunday, with a 0-2 scoreline through the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. As if that weren’t enough, they also won the ensuing penalty shootout 5-3.
On the other hand, the merengue club comes from playing its first friendly against AC Milan last Sunday, July 23, taking the 3-2 victory after a double from the Uruguayan Federico Valverde and a target from the brazilian Vinicius Junior.
Likewise, the Turkish Arda Guler He continues exercising alone to recover from a leg injury and is therefore a doubt for the game against the English. The Ottoman could not debut with the white jacket. Added to that, Alvaro Odriozola He worked normally, even when he did not play against the Rossoneri due to a muscular overload.
Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton – Not conceding a goal against in the last duel against Arsenalit is expected that the goalkeeper will appear again from the start.
Center back: Harry Maguire – The always criticized leader of the lower half started on the bench in the last duel, but would have his turn to appear in the starting eleven against the meringues.
Central defender: Raphaël Varane – The Frenchman will meet again with the club that wrote a lot of history. Being his ex, he will undoubtedly leave everything on the field regardless of whether it is a friendly.
Left back: Luke Shaw – On the left wing we will see the two-time World Cup player. Since his arrival at the club in 2014, he has emerged as one of the elements with the greatest potential.
Right-back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Being a natural for the area, the man born in Congo will appear on the right to give the whites a headache.
Pivot: Casemiro – Although it has not performed as well as it did previously with the real Madrid, the hope is still maintained that the level will rise. Being his ex, the Brazilian could throw a few kicks in his style.
Midfielder: Mason Mount – Being one of the new reinforcements, the technician needs him to continue training to adapt. He has done an excellent job so far in past friendlies.
Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes – Most of the responsibility for organizing the team and moving forward comes from the Portuguese attacker, who has great field vision and continually pulls the strings.
Right winger: Marcus Rashford – Carrying the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but it has it for a reason. The attacker adds a large number of goals and assists in his time in the Premier League.
Left winger: Jadon Sancho – He feels more comfortable playing as a midfielder, however, when you are in a squad full of talent, you have to adapt to another position and that is why he is also dangerous on the left.
Center forward: Antony dos Santos – The Brazilian net breaker has great potential, since he can perform as a winger on both sides, but his aim when it comes to defining makes him a dangerous opponent.
This is what the Manchester United lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Tom Heaton
defenses: Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka
midfielders: Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
strikers: Antony dos Santos, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford
substitutes: Lisandro Martínez, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen, Víctor Lindelöf, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Álvaro Fernández, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri
