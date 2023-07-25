The friendly matches of Real Madrid begin. The calendar:

🔹️ Mon. 24/7 Real Madrid vs AC Milan

🔹️ Thu. 7/27 Real Madrid vs. Manchester United

🔹️ Sat. 7/29 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona pic.twitter.com/d434TOvnZX – Pablo Blanco 🏆🤍 #RMCF | Madridista Passion ⚽️🌟 (@RMA_Info_) July 18, 2023

In addition to this, the table of Old Trafford He has won three friendlies in a row, the last being against Arsenal last Sunday, with a 0-2 scoreline through the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. As if that weren’t enough, they also won the ensuing penalty shootout 5-3.

Andre Onana ✖️ Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/UzyF6tr6ZO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Likewise, the Turkish Arda Guler He continues exercising alone to recover from a leg injury and is therefore a doubt for the game against the English. The Ottoman could not debut with the white jacket. Added to that, Alvaro Odriozola He worked normally, even when he did not play against the Rossoneri due to a muscular overload.