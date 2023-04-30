Manchester United clears up doubts with a victory by the minimum against Aston Villa. Those of Ten Hag see the light after a few weeks of doubts and defeat an Aston Villa team that had not lost since February, thus moving away from Tottenham and consolidating their qualification for the Champions League. The red devils have nothing to play other than these positions for the remainder of the season, but they still have very difficult rivals down the road. This is the schedule of the next Manchester United matches:
A week and a half after the FA Cup semifinals, Brighton welcome United again, this time for the Premier League and wanting revenge. The teams make up one of the delayed games they had due to scheduling conflicts, and by then the qualification for European places may be red hot.
West Ham is not having the fortune of last season, but it is a club that always fights against the greats and has just drawn against Arsenal. The meeting will be at least difficult.
Wolverhampton have improved under Lopetegui’s orders, but they are still a team that leaves much to be desired. The 6-0 defeat against Brighton shows that they can be fragile in defense and can be three valuable points for United.
Bournemouth have turned their season around in recent weeks and are now 7 points above relegation. Despite this, that area is still very dangerous and they will not give away any game between now and the end of the season.
Recovery day in the Premier League, and brings us a great game. Chelsea plummeted in the standings and they don’t seem to find the winning formula, but they are still a highly respected rival and they will fight until the end.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
May 4th
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
May 7th
|
8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
wolverhampton
|
may 13th
|
16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
May 20th
|
16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
25 of May
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
#Manchester #Uniteds #schedule #matches #victory #Aston #Villa
Leave a Reply