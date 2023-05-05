Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United lost in the last breath at the American Express Community Stadium against Brhgton. We lived through a game with chances but the ball did not want to enter until minute 99 of the game when Macallister put land in the middle of the game for the locals from eleven meters thanks to a penalty signaled by the VAR.
The ”Red Devils” continue as fourth in the standings, four points behind Liverpool with one game less. Below we show you the schedule of United’s last 5 games:
West Ham is not having the fortune of last season, but it is a club that always fights against the greats and has just drawn against Arsenal. The meeting will be at least difficult.
Wolverhampton have improved under Lopetegui’s orders, but they are still a team that leaves much to be desired. The 6-0 defeat against Brighton shows that they can be fragile in defense and can be three valuable points for United.
Bournemouth have turned their season around in recent weeks and are now 7 points above relegation. Despite this, that area is still very dangerous and they will not give away any game between now and the end of the season.
Recovery day in the Premier League, and brings us a great game. Chelsea plummeted in the standings and they don’t seem to find the winning formula, but they are still a highly respected rival and they will fight until the end.
The Premier League will come to an end for Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 28 and we will surely see the team led by Erik Ten Hag in Champions League positions. It would be a total bump for Liverpool to get ahead of them.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
May 7th
|
8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
may 13th
|
16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
May 20th
|
16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
25 of May
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
May 28
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
Premier League
