The 2024/25 Europa League has begun with a new format, similar to that of the Champions League, and Manchester United already know the teams they will face in the league phase. Here we present the rivals that will measure forces with the team in this exciting stage of the tournament.
The 2024/25 Europa League league phase will consist of eight matchdays to be played between 25 September 2024 and 30 January 2025. During this stage, each team will play eight matches, facing opponents from all pots, in an innovative format that replaces the traditional group stage.
The 2024/25 Europa League final is scheduled for 21 May 2025 at San Mamés.
#Manchester #Uniteds #rivals #Europa #League #league #stage
Leave a Reply