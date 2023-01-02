On January 3, Manchester United will receive a visit from Bournemouth for the match corresponding to day 19 of the Premier League. The red devils have managed to reach the Champions League positions after a disastrous start to the league and they will not want to part with this area of the table so they will go all out.
Here the possible Manchester United line-up for this match:
BY- De Gea He is the starting goalkeeper of this team. He is no longer the player he was years ago but he is still one of the heavyweights in the Red Devils locker room.
RL- Wan Bissaka Diogo Dalot comes to this match with discomfort, so this position will be occupied by the 25-year-old winger, Wan Bissaka.
DFC- Varane Little by little it is taking its shape again, it may be that the moment of the best Varane will return. Already adapted to the Premier and with gallons in the team.
DFC- Lisandro Martinez He did not have a good start to the season but he has become one of the key pieces of Ten Hag. He comes from being World Champion with Argentina.
LI – Luke Shaw The English full-back has the full confidence of his coach and it is very likely that we will see him start against Bournemouth
MD – Antony He arrived at Manchester United as a €100M player and little by little he continues to integrate into the team. He has the soul of being a generational player, but he still lacks maturity.
DCM- Casemiro The former Real Madrid player has successfully completed his adaptation process. He is already a fixture in the eleven and is increasingly adapting his football to the demands of the Premier League.
DCM-Eriksen His team notices a lot when the Dane is inspired. He is a brutal footballer, with an outrageous ability to deliver game.
MC- Bruno Fernandes If the Portuguese is again that player capable of surpassing the figure of fifteen in goals and assists, the Red Devils could reach fourth place.
MI – Rashford The goal man of this Manchester United gave victory to his team with that goal against Wolverhampton and will try to help again by scoring against Bournemouth.
DC – Martial The Frenchman will be in charge of occupying the area of the attack point of the team led by Ten Hag for this match against Bournemouth.
What the Manchester United (4-5-1) line-up will look like
Goalie: Degea
defenses: Wan Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw
Midfielders: Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: martial
