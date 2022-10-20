The ‘red devils’ are having a good time and it is evident. The Dutch manager seems to have hit the right key and set up a competitive Manchester United team. Despite not directly counting on the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, will continue to push hard to climb to the top in the top English competition. Next, we share what would be the possible line-up of Manchester United against Chelsea.
Q: De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper has sealed a series of games without much activity on his doorstep. He is the most reliable option for Ten Hag in goal.
DFI: Shaw: The complexity of having quality full-backs is a pandemic in the world of modern football and Luke Shaw is part of the manager’s plans as a pretty solid option.
CFD: Martinez: The Argentine has fitted perfectly into the new tactical system of the Dutch coach. Despite receiving criticism for his physical prowess, he has managed to reduce the comments with an excellent performance.
CFD: Varane: The French center-back along with the Argentine form a good pair in defense and will most likely start against Chelsea.
DFD: – Dalot: Another of the players that they will have in the last defensive line is possibly Dalot, with the first intention of defending and going out quickly.
MC: Casemiro: Despite not having the best of starts, the Brazilian Casemiro will surely make an appearance against Chelsea.
MC: Fred: The Brazilian midfielder also enjoys very good minutes in recent games. He almost always succeeds in stirring up the game.
MD: Antony: Fitting in in a positive way, Antony is likely to be the starting right attacker to face Chelsea.
MI: Sancho: Despite not constantly gravitating or impacting in favor of the team, the coach seems to have confidence in him.
PM: Fernandes: Always is. The Portuguese will surely be part of the squad that starts against Chelsea since with his good game and technical kit, he will be of total help to his team.
DC: Rashford: England striker Marcus Rashford is likely to be another one to make an appearance in terms of the starting line-up against Chelsea. His versatility as a player brings a lot to the Ten Hag team.
