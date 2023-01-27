On January 28 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, Manchester United will receive a visit from Reading to face off in the match corresponding to the FA Cup round of 32. Those coached by Erik Ten Hag are going through a sweet moment in the season and will try to to take advantage of the positive dynamics to continue advancing rounds in the tournament
BY- Butland. David De Gea will not be in goal as usual. In his place will be the goalkeeper incorporated into this transfer market, Butland.
LD-Dalot. The Dutch coach has turned him into a guaranteed full-back. Defensive insurance.
DFC- Varane. The Frenchman has already been done with a fixed position in this Manchester United. His last season was pretty weak.
DFC- Lisandro Martinez. He is already in top form and is once again a regular in the Dutch coach’s line-ups.
LI-Shaw. He has returned to his best version and has eliminated any doubts that could arise about a possible ownership of Malacia.
MCD-Fred. Fred will be in charge of destroying everything that happens around him. The carioca seems to like the Dutch coach more than McTominay.
MCD-Eriksen. The Dane has pushed his position back over the years and is working quite well in Manchester United’s scheme.
MD Antony. The carioca seems to have taken the place from a Jadon Sancho who had not started the season badly. Injuries have depleted the Briton.
MCO- Bruno Fernandes. Bruno perfectly exemplifies the football of this Manchester United. Control of the game in all its facets.
MI- Rashford. The great star of this team. Marcus Rashford’s form is simply spectacular. Against Arsenal he scored a great goal.
DC-Weghorst. With Martial injured, there is no doubt about the ownership of the Dutchman.
This is how the alignment will look on the field (4-2-3-1)
Goalie:Butland
defenses: Dalot, Varane, Lysander, Shaw
Midfielders: Antony, Fred, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: Weghorst
#Manchester #Uniteds #starting #lineup #face #Reading #Cup
Leave a Reply