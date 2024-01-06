Next Monday, January 8, the team of the red devils in the new year, in a match corresponding to matchday 3 of the FA Cup, which will face Wigan Athletic. After a 2023 that has not gone as expected, Manchester United will look for that balance that will allow it to chain good results to gain pace for the final stretch of the season and fulfill its aspirations of entering the Champions League, and there is nothing better than doing so in a match like this.
After the numerous losses in defense, especially in the central position, Ten Hag will have to bring in some young players to complete an eleven that can compete and secure a place in the next round. It would be important for the team to go far in this historic competition, especially after the surprise elimination from European competitions.
Next, we will analyze the possible lineup that Ten Hag may have for this match against Wigan Athletic corresponding to matchday 3 of the FA Cup.
BY: BAYINDIR – After Onana left with his team to compete in the African Cup, Manchester United is looking for a goalkeeper who can replace him at this time. Meanwhile, Ten Hag will have to count on the Turkish goalkeeper, who, despite having had few opportunities, will want to do a good job to show his coach that he can count on him.
LD: DALOT – In recent times the Portuguese full-back has alternated starts and substitutes, and although in recent years the owner of the right lane seems to be Wan-Bissaka, the player has always given a good level, so it could be a good game to demonstrate his worth.
DFC: EVANS – Although the veteran Irish defender seemed to have his days numbered in top-level football, the needs in defense have meant that Ten Hag has to trust him again, and the truth is that he is responding with good performances and overcoming the expectations, so it should be a game in this next match.
DFC: Bennett – With the numerous casualties that the team has in this position, and given the lack of personnel, everything indicates that the very young English defender could have a chance in this FA Cup matchday.
LI: SHAW – The English full-back, with a considerable number of seasons wearing the jersey of the red devils, He is the owner of the left back, especially with the injury that has kept Malacia off the field for some time, so everything indicates that Ten Hag will bet on him in the team's starting eleven.
MC: MCTOMINAY – Despite his great emergence a few seasons ago, in recent times he has been losing prominence in the team, especially with the arrival of new players, so it is a good time to vindicate himself and make the coach see that he can have a gap in the Manchester team.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven in recent games, and despite having some age-related errors, Ten Hag continues to trust him and could start in this match against Wigan Athletic .
MCO: ERIKSEN – The Danish midfielder is a differential talent and should be the one who takes control of the match. Irregular since he returned to the playing fields after that fateful episode at Euro 2020, the player wants to recover the best version of himself, and this match is a good time to gain good feelings for the final stretch of the season.
ED: ANTONY – The skilled Brazilian winger has not finished performing as expected, after dazzling the world with his performances for Ajax. With great conditions, the team and the fans ask him for more, so it may be one of the last opportunities to prove his worth.
EI: MARTIAL – The French attacker has not reached that level of fulfillment that is expected of him for a few seasons. After some transfers, he still has the confidence to succeed at Manchester United, so he will have to put in the effort and attitude to be able to achieve it.
DC: DIALLO – With very little participation in the team after his arrival in the summer market, the FA Cup could be a good showcase to show his qualities and demonstrate that he can be a variant to take into account in the attack of the red devils
Goalie: Bayindir.
Defenses: Dalot, Evans, Bennett, Shaw.
Midfielders: Mctominay, Mainoo.
Midfielders: Antony, Eriksen, Martial.
Forward: Diallo.
