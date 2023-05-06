The Old Trafford team will face West Ham this Sunday, May 7, in a key game for their aspirations to finish at the top of the Premier League table. The Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, will present a very competitive line-up despite the casualties suffered by the squad.
Then we leave you the possible line-up of Manchester United for this match against West Ham
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper has been a key player at Manchester United in recent years. His large wingspan, his reflexes and his ability to keep a clean sheet are critical to the team’s defensive security.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back is one of the most promising defenders of his generation and has shown great solidity in defense, as well as a great ability to overwhelm in attack. His stands out for his speed and his ability to recover balls
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – The Swedish central defender stands out for his great positioning, his ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards and his ability to get the ball played from behind.
CB: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players this season and has shown great ability both in defense and attack. Shaw stands out for his great vision of the game, his ability to overflow and his ability to cross accurately from the left wing.
LI: DIAGO DALOT – The Portuguese defender stands out for his great technique and speed, Dalot has earned a place in the team’s defense and his presence will be key in a game as important as this one. In addition, his ability to join the attack will be essential to create danger in the rival area.
More news about the big leagues in Europe
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is one of Manchester United’s most important players and one of the most complete midfielders in the world. His great physique, his ability to recover the ball and his ability to distribute play are fundamental to Manchester United’s success in midfield.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – The Danish midfielder is a creative and talented player. His ability to create scoring chances from anywhere on the pitch and his vision of the game are critical to Manchester United’s success in attack.
MD: ANTONY- The Brazilian winger is one of the most promising players of his generation and has shown great ability to break through and create scoring chances for the Old Trafford side. His speed and his ability to dribble are fundamental to Manchester United’s tactics.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese midfielder is one of the best players in the world in his position and has shown great ability to score goals and create chances for Manchester United. His vision of the game, his ability to shoot from long range and his ability to distribute play are critical to the team’s success.
E: JADON SANCHO – Sancho arrived at Manchester United in the penultimate transfer window of the summer and has been gaining prominence in the team as it has adapted to English football. Jadon Sancho stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances.
DC: RASHFORD- The English striker is one of Manchester United’s most important players. It is being the year of his consecration. Cult player.
Goalie: degea
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw and Dalot
Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Antony, Rashford and Sancho
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #Uniteds #lineup #face #West #Ham #Premier #League
Leave a Reply