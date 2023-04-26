After winning the FA Cup semifinals against Brighton, Manchester United will have to face Tottenham for the match corresponding to matchday 33 of the Premier League, next Thursday, April 27. Next we leave you the possible alignment of the team trained by Ten Hag for this match.
BY- De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper is an experienced player and one of the best in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. De Gea stands out for his agility, his reflexes and his ability to go out and cut centers.
LD-Dalot: Dalot stands out for his great ability to project himself into attack and for his good technique with the ball at his feet. His presence on the right wing could give the team more depth and creativity.
DFC – Maguire: The English central defender was the leader of the Manchester United defense. To this day his participation has been greatly reduced. He is the fourth central player, but the loss of Lisandro and Varane will give him the opportunity to play.
DFC-Shaw: In the axis of the rear, Luke Shaw will have to be due to the team’s losses in defense. The Englishman will have to change his position as left back for central defense.
LI- Malacia: With Shaw moving from winger to center defence, Malacia will have to fill the left lane.
MD – Antony: The Brazilian winger is one of the great promises of football and his explosiveness and speed are a lethal weapon in Manchester United’s attack. Antony stands out for his ability to overwhelm rivals with dribbling and changes of direction, as well as his good shot on goal and ability to give assists.
MCD- casemiro: The Brazilian is one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the world. His ability to recover balls and his defensive solidity are essential for the stability of the team. Casemiro is also a good play organizer and has a good mid-range shot, which makes him a threat in the opponent’s area.
MCD- Sabitzer: The Austrian midfielder arrived at Manchester United in the winter market and has been a successful signing. Sabitzer brings quality to the midfield with his vision of the game, technique and good shot on goal. In addition, his ability to put pressure on the opponent and recover the ball is a plus for the team.
MCO- Sancho: Sancho arrived at Manchester United in the penultimate transfer window of the summer and has been gaining prominence in the team as it has adapted to English football. Jadon Sancho stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances.
MI – Rashford: The English striker is one of Manchester United’s most important players. It is being the year of his consecration. Cult player.
DC-Martial: The French striker is one of the team’s most talented players and his ability to generate scoring chances is critical to Manchester’s success.
