This Sunday, Manchester United will seek to continue on the path of victory against Brighton in the FA CUP. To do this, Ten Hag could bet on a lineup with some surprises, but with a very competitive eleven that can overcome his rival. Next, we present you the possible Manchester United line-up.
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper is a guarantee under the three sticks. His experience and quality make him a fundamental player in the Manchester United goal. De Gea stands out for his great ability to react and for being a leader on the pitch.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back is one of the best defenders in the Premier League when he is fit, but his bad games are always very showy. His ability to defend and attack make him a very complete player.
CB: HARRY MAGUIRE – The English central defender was the leader of the Manchester United defense. To this day his participation has been greatly reduced. He is the fourth central player, but the loss of Lisandro and Varane will give him the opportunity to play.
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – The Swedish central defender is a very complete player. His ability to defend against him, his good passing game and his quality with the ball at his feet make him a key player in Manchester United’s defense. Lindelof provides security and solidity in the rear of the team.
LI: DIOGO DALOT – The Portuguese left-back could have his chance in the starting lineup with Luke Shaw missing. Dalot stands out for his great ability to project himself into attack and for his good technique with the ball at his feet. His presence on the left wing could give the team more depth and creativity.
MC: MARCELO SABITZER – The Austrian is one of Manchester United’s main additions in this transfer market. With great physical and technical capacity, Sabitzer is a versatile player who can perform in various positions in midfield. In addition, his goalscoring contribution makes him a constant threat to rivals.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian is one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the world. His ability to recover balls and his defensive solidity are essential for the stability of the team. Casemiro is also a good play organizer and has a good mid-range shot, which makes him a threat in the opponent’s area.
IE: JADON SANCHO – The young English winger is one of the great promises of world football. With his speed and dribbling skills, Sancho is capable of unbalancing any defense. He still must wake up if he continues to dream of reaching the level he promised.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – Portuguese is the engine of Manchester United. With his great vision of the game and his ability to create scoring chances, Bruno is the most unbalanced player on the team. In addition, his goalscoring ability makes him a constant threat.
EI: ANTONY – The Brazilian is one of Manchester United’s most talented players. With his dribbling, Antony is capable of unbalancing any defense. In addition, his vision of the game and his ability to make the last pass make him a very complete and dangerous player in the last meters. Brazilian magic.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD – The English striker is one of Manchester United’s most important players. It is being the year of his consecration. Cult player.
Goalie: degea
Defenses: Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, and Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders: Sabitzer, Casemiro and Fernandes
Forwards: Rashford, Sancho and Antony
