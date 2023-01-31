Manchester United will face off tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. with Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal match. The Mancunians won the first leg after a comfortable 0-3, so we will see two or three rotations in the team led by Erik Ten Hag.
One of the big casualties for the game will be Christian Eriksen, who practically says goodbye to the bulk of the season after the latest information we have received about his injury.
This is the possible line-up of the Manchester team for the match:
FOR: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper is knowing how to support Manchester very well in this part of the season.
RHP: AARON WAN BISSAKA– The injury to the Portuguese full-back has allowed him to accumulate several consecutive starts, and he has finally ended up performing at a level well above expectations.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– The Argentine is the team’s most regular defender. His presence guarantees a lot of security at the back.
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE– His last season was very bad, but the start of this season has made us remember the best Varane
LI: LUKE SHAW– The Englishman is today one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.
CDM: FRED– Christian Eriksen’s untimely injury will give the carioca multiple chances to vindicate himself.
CDM: CASEMIRO– Today, together with Marcus Rashford, he is the most important player on this team. He does it all, and he does it all well.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– The precision and leadership provided by the Portuguese make him the cornerstone of Ten Hag’s offensive scheme.
ED: ANTONY– He is already a fixture in the eleven of the Dutch coach. Sometimes he has several touches left over.
EI: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO– We are waiting for you as a starter as part of the rotation, thinking of a more or less calm game.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD– The level of the Briton since the World Cup ended is scandalous. If he continues like this he is winning many ballots to be the player of the year in the English league.
Goalie: David De Gea
defenses: Aaron Wan Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Fred, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes
strikers: Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford
