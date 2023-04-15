With the Premier League in its final stretch and the goal of reaching third position, Manchester United is preparing to face Nottingham Forest this Sunday. Erik Ten Hag, the coach of the English team, has tested different lineups during the season to find the ideal formation that will allow him to ensure qualification for the next Champions League.
Next, we will analyze the possible United line-up for this match.
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper has been an insurance under sticks during the last seasons. Despite not being in his best form, his experience and ability to make great saves make him a fundamental piece of the team’s defense.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back has had an uneven season, but his speed and ability to recover the ball are important qualities for the team’s defence. In addition, his offensive projection can be a threat to the rival.
CB: HARRY MAGUIRE – The English centre-back has had a difficult season in defence. His leadership at the back and his ability to cut through aerial balls make him an important player in the lineup. He plays as a result of Lisandro Martínez’s injury
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE – His experience in major competitions and his ability to anticipate the movements of rival strikers make him a key player in the team’s defense. It is doubtful due to injury.
LI: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back has had an outstanding season, being one of the team’s main offensive weapons. Overflowing on the wing and crossing into the area are his strong points.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is a player with great physical and technical capacity. His presence in the midfield provides defensive solidity to the team, as well as a good distribution of the ball. He returns after sanction.
MC: MARCEL SABITZER – The Austrian midfielder arrived in the winter transfer window from FC Bayern and has proven to be a good acquisition for the Mancunian team. Sabitzer is a versatile player who can perform both defensively and offensively, thanks to his good technique and vision of the game. The addition of him to the starting eleven will provide greater versatility to the team.
MY: JADON SANCHO – The English winger has had a somewhat irregular start to the season, but he is undoubtedly a player of great quality and unbalanced one-on-one. Sancho is capable of generating danger on the left wing and even swapping his position with Antony in the middle of the match
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese midfielder is the undisputed leader of the team and his contribution on the field is essential for the team’s success. Fernandes stands out for his great vision of the game, his goalscoring ability and his ability to generate scoring chances for his teammates. He will be in charge of directing the offensive game of the team.
MD: ANTONY – The Brazilian winger has had a good start to the season and his presence in the starting XI is essential to provide imbalance on the right wing. Antony stands out for his speed, his ability in one on one and his ability to define.
DC: ANTHONY MARTIAL – The French striker has had an irregular season so far, but he is undoubtedly a player of great quality and danger in the rival area. Martial stands out for his ability to get unmarked and his ability to finish plays with success. He will be in charge of leading the attack. He fills in for Rashford.
Goalie: Degea
defenses: Shaw, Maguire, Varane and Wan Bissaka
Midfielders: Sabitzer, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes
strikers: Antony, Sancho and Martial
