Tomorrow, Sunday, football fans eagerly await the confrontation between Manchester United and Newport County in the FA Cup. With great expectations about the line-up, there is speculation about the players who will lead the attack and defend Manchester United's reputation in this exciting cup meeting.
BY: Bayindir – After Onana left with his team to compete in the African Cup, Manchester United is looking for a goalkeeper who can replace him at this time. Meanwhile, Ten Hag will have to count on the Turkish goalkeeper, who, despite having had few opportunities, will want to do a good job to show his coach that he can count on him.
RHP: Wan-Bissaka – The right back can contribute both in defense and attack. He has taken a backseat to Dalot's great level, but fortunately he has had minutes this season and arrives at competitive pace.
DFC: Raphael Varane – The Frenchman is competing again. Now with the losses of Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire, Varane will start against Newport
DFC: Victor Lindelof – Lindelof stands out for his good reading of the game, his ability to intercept passes and to play from behind. He brings balance and composure to the defensive line.
LI: Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left back has great physical resistance, defensive capacity and skills to support the attack by joining up front. His quality in his crosses makes him dangerous when he joins the attack.
MC: Scott McTominay – The Red Devils midfielder helps his team on two fronts: recovering balls and distributing play. He stands out for his tireless energy, physical strength and presence in midfield, providing balance.
MC: Mainoo – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven in recent games, and despite having some age-related errors, Ten Hag continues to trust him and could start in this game against Newport.
ED: Antony – The skilled Brazilian winger has not finished performing as expected, after dazzling the world with his performances for Ajax. With great conditions, the team and the fans ask him for more, so it may be one of the last opportunities to prove his worth.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and three assists in the Premier League.
EI: Alejandro Garnacho – The new Argentine jewel is surprising everyone and everyone this season. This weekend he scored an epic goal against Everton.
DC: Rasmus Hojlund – Hojlund is a skilled forward with the ability to dribble and finish. This season he has zero goals in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.
Goalie: Bayindir.
Defenses: Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw.
Midfielders: Mctominay, Mainoo.
Midfielders: Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho.
Forward: Hojlund.
