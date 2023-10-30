This week we will have EFL Cup matches in English football, corresponding to the round of 16 of this tournament, where we will have great matches. One of them will be the one that will face Manchester United and Newcastle, who will have to travel to Old Trafford in what will be an electrifying match.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the Red Devils for this match
BY: ANDRÉ ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a crucial piece in the goal of the new Manchester United. With quick reflexes and great anticipation skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security for his team in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a stalwart on defense.
RIGHT SIDE: DIOGO DALOT – Occupying United’s right lane and stopping Newcastle’s offensives on this wing will be Diogo Dalot
CENTRAL DEFENSE: RAPHAEL VARANE: The Frenchman found his form again last season and showed how important he can be for United’s defensive line. He has to get ready for the season.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: LINDELOF- With the losses in defense and the absence of Lisandro Martínez, it will be the Swedish central defender who occupies the position in the axis of the defense along with Raphael Varane
LEFT SIDE: REGUILÓN – The former Real Madrid youth player is performing wonderfully at Old Trafford. He has connected perfectly with the fans and Ten Hag is very happy with his performance. He will be talking this season.
MIDFIELDER: MOUNT – The English midfielder has already recovered from his injury and we have already been able to see him play several minutes against Manchester City in the Red Devils’ last game. It is one of the key pieces for Ten Hag’s ideas to work.
MIDFIELDER: CASEMIRO – Casemiro’s presence provides a solid base in the midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break opposing lines can make it difficult for Newcastle to advance. Casemiro can also act as a distribution source from midfield.
MIDFIELDER: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, ability to score goals from medium distance and precision in passing, Fernandes provides a fundamental offensive dimension. His ability to create scoring opportunities can make the difference in any game.
WINGER: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO – Garnacho, with its ability to overflow and quick combination, can be a surprise factor in the attack. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities for forwards can be a card in the coach’s sleeve.
WINGER: MARCUS RASHFORD – Wearing the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but there’s a reason for it. The attacker has scored a large number of goals and assists during his time in the Premier League and wants to continue the good streak.
FORWARD: HOJLUND – At the point of attack is the new Mancunian star, Rasmus Hojlund for whom they have paid a whopping 87 million euros. Criticism of Martial is being very strong in England and the Dane has to take advantage of the opportunity.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Reguilón
Midfielders: Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rahsford, Garnacho
