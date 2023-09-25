Manchester United finally collects good news in the Premier League after its last 0-1 victory at Burnley’s home. It was a push that Ten Hag’s men needed to get into a good dynamic and start adding three by three. Injuries are causing this team to be on the second line at the moment, but there is still a lot of season left. Below we show you the possible alignment:
BY: ANDRÉ ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a crucial piece in the goal of the new Manchester United. With quick reflexes and great anticipation skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security for his team in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a stalwart on defense.
RIGHT SIDE: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – Wan-Bissaka is an asset in the defensive zone, capable of containing opposing attackers with his one-on-one ability and anticipation. His presence on the right side provides security and defensive solidity to the team, in addition to his ability to join the attack when necessary.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: RAPHAEL VARANE: The Frenchman found his form again last season and showed how important he can be for United’s defensive line. He has to get ready for the season.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: LISANDRO MARTÍNEZ – Argentine Lisandro Martínez complements United’s central defense. With his versatility to play as a central defender or left back, Martínez brings a strong physical presence and aggressiveness in duels. His ability to recover balls and contribute when starting from behind is essential in the team’s tactics.
LEFT SIDE: REGUILÓN – The former Real Madrid youth player is performing wonderfully at Old Trafford. He has connected perfectly with the fans and Ten Hag is very happy with his performance. He will be talking this season.
MIDFIELDER: ERIKSEN – With Mason Mount’s injury, it is the Dane who is playing alongside Casemiro in the ‘Red Devils’ midfield. He is a footballer who brings a lot of temperance in ball possession and who has almost perfect decision making.
MIDFIELDER: CASEMIRO – Casemiro’s presence provides a solid base in the midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break opposing lines can make it difficult for Forest to advance. Casemiro can also act as a distribution source from midfield.
MIDFIELDER: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, ability to score goals from medium distance and precision in passing, Fernandes provides a fundamental offensive dimension. His ability to create scoring opportunities can make the difference in any game.
WINGER: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO – Garnacho, with its ability to overflow and quick combination, can be a surprise factor in the attack. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities for forwards can be a card in the coach’s sleeve.
WINGER: MARCUS RASHFORD – Wearing the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but there’s a reason for it. The attacker has scored a large number of goals and assists during his time in the Premier League and wants to continue the good streak.
FORWARD: HOJLUND – At the point of attack is the new Mancunian star, Rasmus Hojlund for whom they have paid a whopping 87 million euros. Criticism of Martial is being very strong in England and the Dane has to take advantage of the opportunity.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro, Varane, Shaw
Midfielders: Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rahsford, Garnacho
