The times in Manchester are not the best. Erik Ten Hag’s men are not quite finding the right way to get on the path to victory and good results. Currently in the Champions League they are third in the group, behind Bayern Munich and Galtasaray. A defeat in that match could be a hard blow for the Red Devils. Below we show you the possible lineup of Manchester United:
BY: ANDRÉ ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a crucial piece in the goal of the new Manchester United. With quick reflexes and great anticipation skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security for his team in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a stalwart on defense.
LD: DIOGO DALOT – Occupying United’s right lane and stopping Copenhagen’s offensives on this wing will be Diogo Dalot
DFC: MAGUIRE: The Englishman has not given up in recent seasons and has re-entered the Ten Hag lineups. The injuries to Varane and Lisandro Martínez have opened a space for him in the eleven and so far he has been able to take advantage of it.
DFC: LINDELOF- With the losses in defense and the absence of Lisandro Martínez, it will be the Swedish central defender who will occupy the position in the axis of the defense alongside Maguire.
LI: REGUILÓN – The former Real Madrid youth player is performing wonderfully at Old Trafford. He has connected perfectly with the fans and Ten Hag is very happy with his performance. He will be talking this season.
MC: MOUNT – The English midfielder has already recovered from his injury and we have already been able to see him play several minutes against Manchester City in the Red Devils’ last game. It is one of the key pieces for Ten Hag’s ideas to work.
MC: AMRABAT – Bad news for Manchester United. Casemiro has been injured and the Brazilian will not be able to play the game, but luckily Amrabat is there to make up for his loss. The Moroccan has grown over time at United, and this time he will have a good opportunity to earn a place in the starting eleven.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, ability to score goals from medium distance and precision in passing, Fernandes provides a fundamental offensive dimension. His ability to create scoring opportunities can make the difference in any game.
ED: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO – Garnacho, with its ability to overflow and quick combination, can be a surprise factor in the attack. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities for forwards can be a card in the coach’s sleeve.
EI: MARCUS RASHFORD – Wearing the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but there’s a reason for it. The attacker has scored a large number of goals and assists during his time in the Premier League and wants to continue the good streak.
DC: HOJLUND – At the point of attack is the new Mancunian star, Rasmus Hojlund for whom they have paid a whopping 87 million euros. Criticism of Martial is being very strong in England and the Dane has to take advantage of the opportunity.
This is what Manchester United’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Diogo Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilón
Midfielders: Mason Mount, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rahsford, Garnacho
