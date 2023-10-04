The meeting between Manchester United and Brentford in the Premier League is a crucial clash that promises excitement and intense competition. Both teams are preparing for this clash, seeking to climb positions in the standings. The red devils are in the middle of the table with 9 points, two more than their rival who is fourteenth. Expectations are high, with fans eager to witness a match full of skills, strategies and determination in search of victory. Below we show you United’s possible lineup:
BY: ANDRÉ ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a crucial piece in the goal of the new Manchester United. With quick reflexes and great anticipation skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security for his team in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a stalwart on defense.
RIGHT SIDE: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – Wan-Bissaka is an asset in the defensive zone, capable of containing opposing attackers with his one-on-one ability and anticipation. His presence on the right side provides security and defensive solidity to the team, in addition to his ability to join the attack when necessary.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: RAPHAEL VARANE: The Frenchman found his form again last season and showed how important he can be for United’s defensive line. He has to get ready for the season.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: LISANDRO MARTÍNEZ – Argentine Lisandro Martínez complements United’s central defense. With his versatility to play as a central defender or left back, Martínez brings a strong physical presence and aggressiveness in duels. His ability to recover balls and contribute when starting from behind is essential in the team’s tactics.
LEFT SIDE: SOFYAN AMRABAT – The Moroccan will be in charge of occupying the left wing position as a result of the Red Devils’ low numbers.
MIDFIELDER: MOUNT – The English midfielder has already recovered from his injury and we have already been able to see him start in the last game, against Crystal Palace. He is one of the key pieces to make Ten Hag’s ideas work.
MIDFIELDER: CASEMIRO – Casemiro’s presence provides a solid base in the midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break opposing lines can make it difficult for Forest to advance. Casemiro can also act as a distribution source from midfield.
MIDFIELDER: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, ability to score goals from medium distance and precision in passing, Fernandes provides a fundamental offensive dimension. His ability to create scoring opportunities can make the difference in any game.
WINGER: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO – Garnacho, with its ability to overflow and quick combination, can be a surprise factor in the attack. His ability to unbalance and create opportunities for forwards can be a card in the coach’s sleeve.
WINGER: MARCUS RASHFORD – Wearing the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but there’s a reason for it. The attacker has scored a large number of goals and assists during his time in the Premier League and wants to continue the good streak.
FORWARD: HOJLUND – At the point of attack is the new Mancunian star, Rasmus Hojlund for whom they have paid a whopping 87 million euros. Criticism of Martial is being very strong in England and the Dane has to take advantage of the opportunity.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro, Varane, Amrabat
Midfielders: Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rahsford, Garnacho
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #Uniteds #lineup #face #Brentford #PremierLeague